Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 1,048 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,406,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,140.7% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 38,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 36,648 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,209 shares of company stock worth $17,905,522. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,741,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.20. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $90.43 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

