Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.23. 526,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,895,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $232.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.