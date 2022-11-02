Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 1,258 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $386.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

