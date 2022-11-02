Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,158.57.

Ocado Group Stock Up 36.0 %

Ocado Group stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

