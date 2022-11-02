Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 76.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OXY traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.10. 16,052,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,781,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,542,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

