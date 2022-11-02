OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on November 18th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.79. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. StockNews.com cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

