OceanPal (IEX:OP) Shares Down 8.1%

OceanPal Inc. (IEX:OP – Get Rating) shares were down 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 219,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

OceanPal Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

About OceanPal

(Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.