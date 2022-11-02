OGE Energy (OGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. OGE Energy has set its FY22 guidance at $1.87-1.97 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OGE stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

