OKC Token (OKT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $268.53 Million

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One OKC Token token can currently be bought for $16.33 or 0.00081089 BTC on major exchanges. OKC Token has a total market cap of $268.53 million and $5.29 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKC Token has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKC Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,182.01 or 0.30734805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012004 BTC.

OKC Token Token Profile

OKC Token’s genesis date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. The official message board for OKC Token is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.