Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $80.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $117.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Okta to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average is $86.89. Okta has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $272.27.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $26,487.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

