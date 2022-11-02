OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 44,201 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Entegris by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.98 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

