OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $3.81 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.75 and a 1 year high of $110.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average is $110.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

