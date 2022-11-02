Old National Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ONBPP)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, November 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.
Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.44.
About Old National Bancorp
