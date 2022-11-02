OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 522 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 219.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 109,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,930. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

