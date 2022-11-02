OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 510 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,368,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,995,000 after buying an additional 782,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.64. 24,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,276. The stock has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

