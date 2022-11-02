Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.39 and last traded at $55.56. 21,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,400,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.18.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OLLI. KeyCorp raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
