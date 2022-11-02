Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.39 and last traded at $55.56. 21,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,400,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLLI. KeyCorp raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

