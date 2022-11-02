Olympic Steel (ZEUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Olympic Steel to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $709.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.10 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, analysts expect Olympic Steel to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Olympic Steel Price Performance
Olympic Steel stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $314.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.70. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $43.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Olympic Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
