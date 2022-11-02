Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.55

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03), with a volume of 428,609 shares changing hands.

Omega Diagnostics Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Lea purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($13,874.44).

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company is also involved in the research, development, and production of kits, as well as engaged in detection of immune reactions to food under the Foodprint name.

Read More

