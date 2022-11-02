OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $211,326.00 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

