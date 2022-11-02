ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $79.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Up 3.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 206.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $81.03.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Further Reading

