ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $79.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.
In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $81.03.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
