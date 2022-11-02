ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.16 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.37. 327,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. ONE Gas has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $92.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.03.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,454,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after purchasing an additional 258,905 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

