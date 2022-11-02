ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.16 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.37. 327,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. ONE Gas has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $92.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.03.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,454,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after purchasing an additional 258,905 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.