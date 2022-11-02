ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.16 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.16 EPS.

ONE Gas Stock Up 3.3 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $92.26.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

