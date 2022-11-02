OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for OneSpaWorld’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

OSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $8.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $826.42 million, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.92. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,333,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after buying an additional 423,732 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,289,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 92,550 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

