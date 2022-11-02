onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. onsemi had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. onsemi updated its Q4 guidance to $1.18-1.34 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.18-$1.34 EPS.

onsemi Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ON traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 116,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $76.78.

Get onsemi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights cut onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 2,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,461 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,146,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 363,048 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,129,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,811,000 after purchasing an additional 214,818 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.