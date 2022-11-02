onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of onsemi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

ON stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 34.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 37.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 36.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 25.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 22.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

