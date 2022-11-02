onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion. onsemi also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.18-1.34 EPS.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Shares of onsemi stock traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 477,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. onsemi’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of onsemi by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,146,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after buying an additional 363,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of onsemi by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

