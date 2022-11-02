OpenBlox Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $116,347.00 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.38 or 0.31289900 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012221 BTC.

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

