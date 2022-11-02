Optimism Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $225.98 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Optimism token can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00005183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market cap of $225.98 million and approximately $151.15 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003204 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012043 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com.
Optimism Token Trading
