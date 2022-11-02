Orbit Garant Drilling (OGD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.80 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE OGD opened at C$0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.49. Orbit Garant Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.14.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

