Orbler (ORBR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.73 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Orbler has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $2.73 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbler has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbler token can now be bought for $6.25 or 0.00031011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,166.11 or 0.30540685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011928 BTC.

About Orbler

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.