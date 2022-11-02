OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at JMP Securities

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 58.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KIDS. BTIG Research upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

Shares of KIDS opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.89 and a beta of 0.86. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. Equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.