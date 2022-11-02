Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 61,575 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,575 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.8% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $997,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,076 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,878 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $73,660,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $61,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610,044. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

