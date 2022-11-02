Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 5,642 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

