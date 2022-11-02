Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $11.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.72. 675,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,399. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

