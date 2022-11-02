Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 636 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.05. 50,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $62.63.

