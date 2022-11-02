Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $10.96 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods makes up 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $24,181,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. 49,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Stories

