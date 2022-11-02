Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,185 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 156,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,411. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

