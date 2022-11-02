Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,754,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.18. 60,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,837. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

