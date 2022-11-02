Palisade Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 157,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,089. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.