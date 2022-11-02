Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.80. 26,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,995. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

