Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.33. 84,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.44. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

