Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 38,154 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,154 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

