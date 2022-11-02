Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 438 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.9% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.00. 132,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509,538. The stock has a market cap of $252.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $182.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

