Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APH traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 61,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

