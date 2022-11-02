Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PANW. MKM Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.33 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.85.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PANW opened at $170.77 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.35, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.98.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,486,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,533 shares of company stock valued at $31,013,210. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 204.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 254.8% during the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 7,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

