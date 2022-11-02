Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.35-$0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Shares of PK traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. 4,542,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,637. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

