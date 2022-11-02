Parker-Hannifin (PH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY23 guidance at $18.10-$18.90 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $288.94 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.08. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.78%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,986,000 after acquiring an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 43.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,240,000 after acquiring an additional 65,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $11,672,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

