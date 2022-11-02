Parnassus Investments LLC Acquires 4,457,024 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.6% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,109,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 311.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,748,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $924,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

CMCSA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,887,078. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

