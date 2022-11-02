Parnassus Investments LLC Buys 677,383 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.7% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Adobe worth $731,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.9% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $313.89. 24,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,073. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

