Parnassus Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,808,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,727 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 4.99% of Grocery Outlet worth $204,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,167.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 880,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,312,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,805,000 after acquiring an additional 231,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,059,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,886,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,228.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,886,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,228.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $116,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,560 shares of company stock valued at $11,126,487. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. 2,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,305. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

